Firework season is a busy time for Chris Cullison and his family with CNC Fireworks.

He said he started being interested in selling fireworks about 20 years ago.

“I thought it would be a good fundraiser for our church youth group,” he said. “We did that for a year. It’s a lot of work and not always a lot of reward.”

A few years later he decided to try it again.

“I worked for a company and thought I could do it better on my own. Now it’s a family business,” he said. “I did a little research and found a warehouse that would help us grow in Beatrice. Our ultimate goal is to have a building and a warehouse,” he said.

CNC Fireworks has a stand in Lincoln and two in Beatrice. In Beatrice there will be a stand in the parking lot near Ace Hardware near the carwash. The portable hut will be used in the R&B Arms parking lot as a fundraiser for his niece’s school trip to Washington, D.C.

“We buy a high quality of fireworks. We have a no dud guarantee and take care of our customers,” he said. “This year we’re offering consumer racks. They don’t tip over as easily and it is safer.”

“It concerns me that people misuse fireworks,” he said. “This is a privilege and not a right. I want everyone to be responsible.”

Cullison said a few years ago he became interested in the display of fireworks and doing shows. He got involved in an international pyro technic club and while he is unable to go to the conference due to teaching responsibilities, he is still able to benefit.

“They help educate on the industry,” he said. “You can take classes and learn how to build. Anything you would want to know.”

He has been busy preparing for the Homestead Day Pyro Musical display on Friday, June 23. It will be held at the Beatrice High School at 9:45 p.m.

Cullison said a pyro musical is a little different than a regular show.

“We have a soundtrack, and everything is scripted to music,” he said. “There is an address that goes into the programmable box. There are 18 cues in each box. The computer triggers the address and the cue for the firework show.”

There are about 48-50 racks that will be used during the show on Friday. Each rack comes in different sizes of tube with six to ten tubes per rack.

In preparation for the show on Friday, there will be six to eight people working a portion of Thursday and all day on Friday to set up. The show will last for about 15 minutes.

“It is hard work, but it is a lot of fun creating something like this.”

CNC Fireworks did a show in Wymore at Sam Wymore Days. They will also be doing a show in Tecumseh on July 4 and at Hidden Acres Golf Course.

In September 2022 the Beatrice City Council approved an ordinance extending the window for firework sale and use in the city.

Firework sales and use will begin June 28 and go to July 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights and on July 3-4 hours are extended until midnight.

Cullison said when he was growing up, he didn’t set off a lot of fireworks.

“We didn’t have a lot of money and I didn’t shoot a lot of fireworks, but I’m making up for it now.”

More information can be found on the CNC Fireworks Facebook page.