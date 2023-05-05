A Lincoln man accused of taking contracts to build fences in the Beatrice area but failing to do the work entered pleas to 10 criminal charges this week in Gage County District Court.

Travis Kechely, 35, was initially charged with three counts of theft by deception over $5,000, 10 counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,500 and issuing a bad check.

Per the plea agreement, Kechely is now charged with 10 counts of attempted theft by deception valued at $1,500-$5,000, and the remaining charges were dismissed. The plea agreement also stipulates Kechely must pay $49,144.50 in restitution.

He entered No contest pleas to the 10 charges in District Court on Thursday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

Kechely was arrested after taking area fencing contracts, but failing to do the work.

According to court documents, police began investigating Kechely in December 2020 after they were informed that a fencing company, Patriot Fencing, was taking deposits of at least 50% for jobs and then never starting the projects.

Police posted on social media asking anyone who had been a victim of fraud by the company to contact police. More than 16 alleged victims came forward.

The majority were determined to have paid deposits in the spring and summer of 2020 for fencing projects that were never started.

Arrest documents stated most cases followed a similar pattern, and noted that one person did receive a refund check for the project, however the check could not be cashed due to insufficient funds.

Documents stated the total Kechely collected from the victims was $86,058.