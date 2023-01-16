Oxford House opens in Beatrice

The Oxford House opened the Beatrice recovery home for men recently opened in Beatrice.

The sober living homes located throughout the United States are evidenced based, self-run, self-supported addiction recovery houses.

Regional Manager Dan Hahn said the first Oxford House started in 1975 in Silver Spring, Maryland. It was a county run half-way house that was closing.

“The group of men that lived there were able to figure out how to rent it and operate it themselves,” he said. “The peer run concept of recovery has been proven very effective. The men in Maryland built a surplus and opened another house and then another. The houses grew organically in communities and states began to see it was universally needed.”

Hahn said all of the outreach workers in the houses are current members or alumni in recovery.

There a three requirements of each house. First, they are democratically operated meaning everyone that lives in the home have a voice and a choice. Next, each house is required to be financially self-supporting and required to pay their own bills and be a good member of the community. Finally, any use of substances is grounds for immediate expulsion.

Hahn said each member of the house needs to be actively seeking recovery, but that can look different for each person.

“We want people to figure out what works for them individually," he said. "We’re not in the program business. We are in the family of recovery business. That’s important for us.

“Oxford House opened in Beatrice because there’s a need.”

Outreach Worker Troy Jass lives in the house with five other men. He said he was expecting two more to enroll later in the week. There is room for 10 men total.

The men in the home vote to accept new applicants with 80% favorable for admission.

“It’s not a popularity contest. We are looking for people who have stopped using and want to stay sober,” Hahn said. People recover at different rates and the members can stay as long as they want. I lived in an Oxford House for 3 ½ years and felt like the men there were my tribe."

Each Monday the house has a weekly business meetings with a president, secretary, comptroller, chore coordinator, and treasurer. All of the members of a house do chores to maintain the home.

“When I moved into the Oxford House that I lived in, it was the nicest place I’d ever lived and I wanted to keep it that way. We want the members of each home to take ownership of the house,” Hahn said.

Hahn said he wanted people to know the men at Oxford House are no different than any other people in the neighborhood.

“We want to be involved in the community. We want to be good neighbors.”

House member Aaron Gresham said he met Troy when he was working at a hotel in Columbus.

“I was in active addiction and he could see that," he said. "He gave me his card and later when I was in treatment I called him and he told me about Beatrice. I wanted to come here to help the house grow."

House member Marvin Kiick is celebrating 13 years of recovery from methamphetamine and in March will have two years of sobriety from alcohol. He lived in the Oxford House in Lincoln and said he helped build it into a sustainable home.

“When this house opened, I jumped on the opportunity to help more people and move to a new community,” he said.

House member Kerrick Wilhelm said he had just transitioned from treatment during the previous week.

“I wanted to come back to my hometown," Wilhelm said. "I’ve never been in a place like this, but wanted to give back to my community. I wanted to show people that recovery is possible. If I can do it, anybody can.”