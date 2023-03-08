Paddock Lane Elementary students brought their energy to the vocal music concert on Tuesday evening at the Hevelone Center.

The program featured kindergarten to third grade.

The kindergarteners and first graders did a program called "Bats, Bugs and Birds" with songs about all types of creepy crawlies.

Second and third graders sang music celebrating reading, math, and the joy of learning and being curious. The program was called "Mighty Minds" which was centered around six superheroes, all representing different subject areas.

Music teacher Jenny Erikson led students throughout the program.