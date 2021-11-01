Pair arrested for drug possession

Two people were arrested Sunday after Beatrice police spotted a woman with active warrants in a car.

Just before 3 p.m. a Beatrice police officer was driving in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street when he spotted a black Lincoln approaching his vehicle.

He recognized the vehicle as belonging to 30-year-old James L. Rivers III, and a female passenger strongly resembled 24-year-old Payton M. Bishop, who the officer knew to have active arrest warrants out of both Gage and Lancaster counties.

Arrest document state the passenger was trying to obstruct herself from view in the vehicle. The officer turned around and followed the Lincoln into the Walmart parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle exited the parking lot and drove north on Sixth Street. The passenger appeared to be moving around in the cabin and looking back at the officer.

The vehicle came to a stop on the north side of St. Joseph’s Cemetery, and Bishop exited the vehicle in an evasive manner.

She was detained in a patrol vehicle.

During a search of the car police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a small baggie of a whole crystal substance. Tucked near the seat where Bishop was sitting police found a smoking pipe, five hypodermic needles and a baggie of marijuana.

Bishop and Rivers were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

