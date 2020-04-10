Pandemic causing shortage of election workers in Gage County

Gage County election officials are looking for poll workers after many have decided not participate in the May 12 primary election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election commissioner Dawn Hill said she typically has a total of 50 poll workers in Gage County. There are currently 23 signed up to work on election day.
“We still will maintain the poll sites and I am short poll workers for many reasons,” she said. “People aren’t able to work, the most obvious reason would be the COVID-19 virus. It’s all across the state, all of us are in the same boat of needing poll workers.”
Poll workers are paid at least minimum wage and must be Gage County residents. There’s also an option for workers to donate their wages to an organization of their choice. Hill said there are also both Republican and Democrat workers at each site.
The state is providing masks and gloves for the poll workers, and the sites will be changed this year to allow more space between people.
“We’ll do the best we can, and I’m not sure how many people will show up at the polls,” Hill said.
Voters who typically cast their ballot at the Villa at Flowing Springs will instead go to a poll site at the YMCA on account of the retirement facility closing its doors to the public.
Another change from past years is that people will not be allowed to vote in person at the clerk’s office in the courthouse, which is currently closed to the general public because of the pandemic.
Hill also expects that more ballots will be cast by mail because of the COVID-19 virus.
“This is a lot higher mail ballots than what we normally have vote in a primary election,” she said. “Our applications have slowed down from what they were at first, but they’re still trickling in. People need to be aware that the option is still available. The last date we can accept those is May 1. If you are needing to do a party, address or name change, those are all things that need to be done by a voter registration and then you can request your early ballot after that.”
Every voter in Gage County was previously sent an application to request an early ballot. As of Friday, 5,091 requests for early ballots were accepted and 742 ballots had been returned. There are more than 14,000 voters registered in Gage County.
As election day approaches, Hill said her office is working to ensure everyone stays safe while still having an opportunity to cast their votes.
“It’s a little different, but we’re working through it and continuing on with the things we need to do to get ready for the election,” she said. “It’s definitely been a challenging situation here for all of us. With the pandemic you worry about your health and still want to do your job as best as you can.”
Anyone interested in being a poll worker or who has questions about the election can contact the clerk’s office at 402-223-1300.
