Pandemic causing shortage of election workers in Gage County

Another change from past years is that people will not be allowed to vote in person at the clerk’s office in the courthouse, which is currently closed to the general public because of the pandemic.

Hill also expects that more ballots will be cast by mail because of the COVID-19 virus.

“This is a lot higher mail ballots than what we normally have vote in a primary election,” she said. “Our applications have slowed down from what they were at first, but they’re still trickling in. People need to be aware that the option is still available. The last date we can accept those is May 1. If you are needing to do a party, address or name change, those are all things that need to be done by a voter registration and then you can request your early ballot after that.”

Every voter in Gage County was previously sent an application to request an early ballot. As of Friday, 5,091 requests for early ballots were accepted and 742 ballots had been returned. There are more than 14,000 voters registered in Gage County.

As election day approaches, Hill said her office is working to ensure everyone stays safe while still having an opportunity to cast their votes.