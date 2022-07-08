Paper Moon Pastries gives Cortland taste of nostalgia

CORTLAND -- Lindsey Oelling’s dream of owning a vintage-themed bakery with family and friends working by her side, 1920s jazz music and customers aching for a taste of nostalgia became a reality after ten years of working on recipes.

Oelling, the 31-year-old owner and main baker of Paper Moon Pastries, said her grandmother, Jean Oelling, started baking classic Czechoslovakian kolaches when Lindsey could pick up a spoon to stir the batter. Lindsey continued to bake as she completed schooling and became a therapist.

Surprised to learn how many Cortland residents were in their mid-30s, Lindsey decided to renovate an old hair salon into a bakery after moving back six years ago.

“I've lived here forever and I didn't meet many people because there's no place to go,” Lindsey said. “So I thought, ‘Well, if I'm going to do this anywhere, this would be a cool place.’”

Lindsey’s team included her parents, Lori and Kent Oelling; her sister Hannah Gubser and Hannah’s husband, Skyler Gubser; Lindsey’s boyfriend, Ben Huenemann and friend Sean Flattery.

Lindsey said she and Hannah are close with each other, as sisters and in regards to where they live.

“She bought a house just a block down the street from me,” Lindsey said. “It’s kind of nice because we get to hang out whenever we want to, and then we can get away from each other.”

Hannah said she is a full-time nurse and helps Lindsey on Saturdays with getting customers' orders and throughout the week will help wrap pastries.

“I’m a nurse and I work nights, it just depends,” Hannah said. “My schedule is not consistent, I work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

Working full time herself, Lindsey said she is only open one day a week. She said she gets home from her main job at 5 p.m. and bakes until midnight.

Once she makes it past the summer, Lindsey hopes to expand the hours and start hiring when the paperwork is approved.

With expanding hours, Lindsey can't help but contemplate what the future might bring.

“I really want ice cream,” she said. “I think ice cream would be so cool. I don't know if it'll happen in this space. We would have to get a bigger area.”

Right now, Lindsey said the bakery rotates what it serves each week. Still, she offers kolaches, cinnamon rolls, pies made by Lori, cakes, Rice Krispies treats, “Sleepy Bees” coffee, tea and lavender syrup, and Lindsey’s signature moon bars made with salted caramel, peanut butter, chocolate, dark chocolate and marshmallows all mixed with Rice Krispies.

Lindsey said the name of Paper Moon pastries, which opened on May 21, came from the movie, “Paper Moon,” and its diner scene.

“I wanted to see a vintage bakery somewhere and there's nothing around here,” she said. “So I thought well, I guess I'll just make it.”

Paper Moon Pastries is supposed to be a place for everyone, Lindsey said. She can’t have gluten or dairy so she experiments with gluten and dairy-free recipes.

Lindsey said she has memories of her dad making cookies, her mom making pies and her grandmother making kolaches. She said she carried these items and wanted to make sure people who couldn’t eat certain ingredients could have something as well.

“It's homestyle,” Lindsey said. “Part of what I wanted to do was just remind people of those comfort recipes that you used to get from your grandparents because it turns out a lot of people don't make Kolaches or cinnamon rolls as much anymore.”