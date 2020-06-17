Parade held for Beatrice woman who turned 101

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edna Ensz celebrated turning 101 years old on Sunday with a drive-by birthday party at Good Samaritan Springs Assisted Living.

The party was planned by her children: Kathy Weyers of Lincoln, Jim Ensz and Janet Ensz of Beatrice.

“We wanted to recognize and celebrate her birthday, but during this time with the pandemic, we had limited options,” said Jim.

Edna said the parade took her by surprise.

“I was really surprised," she said. "It was a super wonderful day. I loved it so much."

Approximately 83 vehicles drove by while waving and shouting birthday wishes during the parade. Edna’s two life-long friends, Martha Goosen and Ruth Marie Thimm, sat near Edna.

Edna said that she didn’t remember anything like the pandemic during her lifetime.

“I was born after the 1918 pandemic," she recalled. "I hate that we can’t go out. We’ve had to eat all our meals at Good Samaritan in our own rooms until Tuesday.

“We can eat two to a table now in the dining room, but any other time we have to wear a mask when we are out of our rooms. The staff here are so wonderful."