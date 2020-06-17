Parade held for Beatrice woman who turned 101

Edna Ensz celebrated turning 101 years old on Sunday with a drive-by birthday party at Good Samaritan Springs Assisted Living.
The party was planned by her children: Kathy Weyers of Lincoln, Jim Ensz and Janet Ensz of Beatrice.
“We wanted to recognize and celebrate her birthday, but during this time with the pandemic, we had limited options,” said Jim.
Edna said the parade took her by surprise.
“I was really surprised," she said. "It was a super wonderful day. I loved it so much."
Approximately 83 vehicles drove by while waving and shouting birthday wishes during the parade. Edna’s two life-long friends, Martha Goosen and Ruth Marie Thimm, sat near Edna.
Edna said that she didn’t remember anything like the pandemic during her lifetime.
“I was born after the 1918 pandemic," she recalled. "I hate that we can’t go out. We’ve had to eat all our meals at Good Samaritan in our own rooms until Tuesday.
“We can eat two to a table now in the dining room, but any other time we have to wear a mask when we are out of our rooms. The staff here are so wonderful."
Ensz has lived in the Beatrice area throughout her life. She was born to G.A. and Elsie Penner. She married Bob Ensz and lived at the family farm until after his death in 1993 when she moved into Beatrice.
“I’ve had a good long life. God has blessed me with good health and so many special memories with my family. ” said Ensz. “My dad was 99 when he died. I always wanted to live longer than 99 and I did."
Edna has always been an active member of the First Mennonite Church where she helped with comforter tying and many other programs to benefit the disadvantaged.
She enjoyed china painting and cross-stitch, but currently likes to spend her time reading and playing cards with friends.
