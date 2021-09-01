Paraeducator who had relationship with minor enters pleas

A DeWitt woman who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor while working as a paraeducator for Beatrice Public Schools entered pleas this week in Gage County District Court.

Casey L. Schaefer, 29, of DeWitt appeared in court Wednesday morning for an entry of plea hearing after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

She entered guilty pleas to charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and negligent child abuse, both class 1 misdemeanors.

The plea agreement amended the child abuse charge to include “negligent,” reducing the charge from a class 3A felony.

An additional class 4 felony charge of enticement by an electronic communication device was dismissed as part of the agreement.

Schaefer was arrested in January after reports were made to Beatrice police concerning social media messages between Schaefer and a 14-year-old male from Beatrice.

The messages appeared to be enticing and questionable in nature.

Schaefer and the boy were both questioned and evidence was discovered that led to Schaefer’s arrest.

