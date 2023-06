Several activities were held in Charles Park Saturday afternoon as part of Homestead Days.

After the parade, families made their way to the park, where there were bounce house inflatables, a zipline, dunk tank and more.

The first 100 visitors also received shirts that they were able to decorate at a tie dye station at the park.

The event included performances from the Beatrice High School cheer and Black Diamond dancers.

Activities in the park were held from noon to 4 p.m.