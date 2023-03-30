Gary Harms’ life change dramatically on Jan. 19, 2023.

Harms had been working as a truck driver for Gana Excavating for about two years. He hadn’t been feeling well and went into the emergency room and learned he was having a heart attack.

He recalled the events of the hospital saying he remembered the nurse using the defibrillator and the pain involved. The cardiologist told him his heart was pumping at only 13%.

“He was talking about a pacemaker and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to drive my truck anymore,” Harms said. “I went through rehab and when I was released I called my safety guy at Gana. I didn’t want to lose my job, but I knew there were some liability concerns.”

Harms has been working since he was 14 years old at different jobs including as an electrician, security, construction and forklift operator. After COVID he moved back to Fairbury and worked at Westin Packaged Meats.

“I’ve always had a job and never had trouble finding work,” he said. “I’m dependable and a good worker. If there was a job to do, my employers knew I would get it done.”

When Harms had been out of work for a month, he decided he needed to file for unemployment which he hadn’t done for over 25 years. In that process he met Brian Koch.

Reemployment Coordinator Brian Koch said his job Nebraska Department of Labor is to help create partnerships with area employers.

“Gary reached out to us and said he needed to find a new career and was scared,” he said. “He took advantage of career counseling and some other programs we offer. Through the career counseling we found this job at the school that he thought he could do well.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor and Beatrice Public Schools have formed a partnership that has allowed him to be successfully employed again.

Reemployment Coordinator Tiffany Rasmussen serves as a case manager with the program and provides supportive services.

“We provide services during the transition into a new job,” she said. “In Gary’s case it was on-the-job-training and consistent communication. This is a team effort.”

In some cases, as a part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program, the Nebraska Department of Labor is able to match up to 50% of the employee’s wages and reimburse employers.

BPS Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said this partnership was beneficial.

“We didn’t have any applicants before and so this partnership opened up doors,” she said. “The beauty of this relationship is that we are addressing needs of the school and community members.”

Harms said he had looked at other jobs, but because of his restrictions was able to do those jobs. He is now an evening custodian at Beatrice High School.

“I’ve done this type of work before with a focus on safety. Here there is also sanitation,” he said. “I like that I can work unsupervised and just get the job done. I appreciate the benefit package at the school.”

Harms added that he appreciated all the help he received from Nebraska Department of Labor.

“I thank Brian and Tiffany for all their help from the bottom of my heart,” he said.