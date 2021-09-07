Patriot Day ceremony planned

The Avenue of Flags at the Gage County Courthouse and Veteran’s Memorial Park will be flown on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, 2021, weather permitting.

Volunteers are needed to help put up the flags and take down and fold them. The flags will be put up at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Gage County Courthouse, and taken down at 5:30 p.m.

Any volunteer help would be appreciated. For more information call the Gage County Veterans’ Service Office at 223-1343.

A Patriot Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Beatrice Veterans Park. The event is sponsored by local veterans clubs and the Gage County Veterans’ Service Office. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The Patriot Day address will be given by Beatrice Fire Chief Brian Daake. Tim Fralin will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Breanna Trauernicht will be singing at the event, Suzanne How will give invocation. Other participants will include American Legion Post 27, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1077, Marine Corps League Detachment 1430 and American Legion Riders.

