Paying tribute to past and present fur family members

As we approach Memorial Day, many of us prepare to flood the cemetery with flowers and plants in remembrance of our lost loved ones over the years. Others have come accustomed to a celebration with hamburgers, hot dogs, and pool reopenings.

However you choose to celebrate Memorial Day and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we hope it is with family and friends. As we celebrate those who gave their lives in service to their country, we also remember the service animals who protected our troops as heroes of their own kind. World Pet Memorial Day is June 8, 2022.

Let’s pay tribute to our past and present fur family members and remember all that they have given us.

Unconditional Love: Our favorite furballs are always there to give their love – no questions asked. Whether you’ve had a long day at work and need to relax, or are enjoying a little puppy playtime, your pet is there to show you his love and support.

Emotional Connection: A study featured in Science Magazine found that when humans and dogs look into each other’s eyes, both dog and human experience a surge of a hormone called oxytocin. This hormone is associated with feelings of trust and love, creating the strong bond between pet and his owner.

Always a Warm Welcome: If you run to the post office for five minutes and return home, you’re greeted at the door as if you’ve been gone for decades! Your best bud is always happy to see you no matter how long or short you’ve been away.

No Grudges: Unlike our human friends, a pet will never hold a grudge. Your dog won’t bring up something you did wrong in the past or be unforgiving that you left him home to go to work. He’ll continue to wag his tail, lick your face and love you as much today as he did yesterday.

Keeping Active: Dogs need daily exercise, making them a great companion for an active lifestyle! Your dog’s boundless energy for exploring and playtime can keep you active and socializing right alongside. Spending a good workout with your dog can help get your endorphins flowing, and help you lead a happier, healthier lifestyle.

Health Benefits: Though coming up with ways your dog has bettered your life may come at no hesitation, it’s proven that owning a pet can have real positive impacts on your health, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control, owning and interacting with pets can reduce blood pressure and cholesterol and improve self-esteem. And the American Heart Association claims that having a pet—particularly a dog—can help lower your risk of heart disease.

Brightening Our Days: When you’ve ever had a long, boring day – or a terrible one. Your pet will cure those blues in seconds. With a few sloppy kisses and tail wags, your furry friend will have you smiling!

Protector and Defender: Not all dogs are trained to act as guard dogs. But if you have one, you know that he will have your back anytime, anywhere. Dogs can sense threats humans can’t and are always at the ready, willing to jump in and protect their pet parents anytime they need it. It can be comforting to know our furry friends are always looking out for us and our family members – especially during times we aren’t able to look out for ourselves.

Pets are truly a part of the family and we invite you to remember those furry friends who have crossed the rainbow bridge. Consider making a photo collage, memorial garden or a painting in memory of your favorite pet. You can support the life-saving work of your favorite shelter by donating or volunteering in memory of them as well. Although it may seem sad to some, thinking about pets that have passed on can be healing and provide happy memories. No matter how you observe World Pet Memorial Day this June, visiting them in your thoughts will ensure your pets are never truly gone.

