Pepper spray emission disturbs MUDECAS tournament

Spectators at the MUDECAS basketball tournament retreated to the front lawn with uncontrolled coughing at the Beatrice City Auditorium on Monday afternoon. Pepper spray was accidentally emitted into the air during a training.

Beatrice Police Chief John Hickman said officers were conducting OC Spray training behind the auditorium when the incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, some of the airborne OC spray was picked up by the air handler on the building and introduced a small quantity into the area where the tournament was being held,” he said. “Steps were taken to ventilate the area as soon as the issue was discovered.

“We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone attending the MUDECAS tournament. Steps have been put in place to prevent any such incident in the future.”

City of Beatrice Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud and Beatrice Fire Department personnel assessed the situation immediately and found no serious health risk.

Inhalation of OC can result in coughing, sneezing and possible wheezing and a burning sensation in the nose and throat. Eyes and skin could become red, irritated and tingle or burn.

No one was treated by emergency medical responders at the scene or transported for treatment.

One woman with a young child requested her admission be refunded and left the tournament, however, all other spectators were able to return to their seats in the auditorium within a short time. Players, coaches and others involved in the game were able to continue without interruption.