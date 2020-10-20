Perpetrators discuss their crimes in Community Players' latest show, "Murderers"

In her first Community Players performance, Carla Loemker will play disgruntled housewife, Lucy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Loemker said she’s been a season ticket holder at Community Players for several years, and that it was a bucket list item to perform in a show there.

“My monologue is I’m a 78-year-old lady that has retired to this retirement facility, Riddle Key, with my husband,” Loemker said. “I’ve gone to Florida to get away from the cold, the snow and the bad memories. The bad memories are mostly caused by a woman called Margaret Faydle. She has a reputation, and my husband was involved with her. So I was glad to get away from all of that. Now Margaret Faydle has moved to Riddle Key, so it brings out not the best side of me.”

Finally, Jillian Carter plays Minka, a manager at the retirement community that Carter calls “a bit of an avenging angel.”

“Even though she’s a serial killer, she’s also a normal, cheerful person,” Carter said. “Given the fact that I am 6’4, I usually have to play very strong characters that are usually either incredibly intimidating or things like that. But she’s a normal, happy-go-lucky lady, and I don’t get to do that often, so that’s nice.”