Perpetrators discuss their crimes in Community Players' latest show, "Murderers"

Blackmail, money, jealousy, contorted justice and murder are all up for discussion in Community Players’ latest show: “Murderers."
Performed in separate monologues, the show follows culprits who tell how they decided to commit the perfect crime in three intersecting tales that all take place in the sun-drenched world of The Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Village in Florida.
“This show is such a fun blend of dark comedy, film noir, and classic murder mystery tropes, while somehow remaining so fresh and original,” Tyler Rinne, Community Players associate artistic director, said. “And it’s been a pleasure to work one-on-one with a trio of actors to bring these stories to life.”
Rinne said this is the first time Community Players has had a Mainstage performance be a collection of monologues. He said it was a great way to keep the actors safe and comfortable, as it allows for social distance.
The show seems to have given its actors some unique opportunities, as well.
Mason Gustafson plays Gerald, a charismatic husband with a scheme to get his inheritance. Gustafson said that memorizing a 30 minute monologue wasn’t as challenging as he anticipated.
“This is the longest I think I have ever been talking to an audience before…This mixes that dark element of murder with these humorous moments that really make it kind of fun,” Gustafson said. “Fun is maybe not the best way to describe a monologue about murder, but it is kind of fun to mix that dark humor with the content of the monologue itself.”
In her first Community Players performance, Carla Loemker will play disgruntled housewife, Lucy.
Loemker said she’s been a season ticket holder at Community Players for several years, and that it was a bucket list item to perform in a show there.
“My monologue is I’m a 78-year-old lady that has retired to this retirement facility, Riddle Key, with my husband,” Loemker said. “I’ve gone to Florida to get away from the cold, the snow and the bad memories. The bad memories are mostly caused by a woman called Margaret Faydle. She has a reputation, and my husband was involved with her. So I was glad to get away from all of that. Now Margaret Faydle has moved to Riddle Key, so it brings out not the best side of me.”
Finally, Jillian Carter plays Minka, a manager at the retirement community that Carter calls “a bit of an avenging angel.”
“Even though she’s a serial killer, she’s also a normal, cheerful person,” Carter said. “Given the fact that I am 6’4, I usually have to play very strong characters that are usually either incredibly intimidating or things like that. But she’s a normal, happy-go-lucky lady, and I don’t get to do that often, so that’s nice.”
“Some of them you find out right away how they’re murderers, and some of them you have to wait a little bit, but it’s all just an interesting story about what motivates each one of them to become the murderer,” Rinne said. “And to find out who the victim is, as well. I wouldn’t call them murder mysteries, but there is definitely a bit of intrigue in all of them.”
Community Players has COVID-19 restrictions, including limited seating, will only have pre-packaged concessions available, and the audience will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked when entering the theater.
The show runs Oct. 23-24 and 30-31 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. The show will also be made available for online streaming for a limited time during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students, and streaming tickets are $10.
Tickets can be reserved at the box office, located at 412 Ella St., online at beatricecommunityplayers.com/, or by calling 402-228-1801.
