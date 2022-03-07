Petition filed to recall County Board member

A petition was filed last week attempting to recall a member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

The petition was filed with the Gage County Clerk by Lacey Stevens, of Firth, seeking the recall of board member Don Schuller.

Documents state Stevens filed the petition because Schuller voted against protecting second amendment rights, voted in favor of the 30 by 30 plan and his stance on the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Act and commercial wind turbines.

Schuller, a Democrat, said he does support the Second Amendment, but felt it’s a national issue that the county had no business taking a stance on.

He added that while the petition stated Schuller isn’t representing his constituents, the person who filed it does not live in his district.

“It’s baffling to me how someone from Firth can know what the majority of my constituents want when my district is on the southeast portion of the county, for the most part,” he said. “Even after reaching out to my constituents and being transparent about how I vote and why I vote the way I do, she knows more about what my voters and constituents want than I do.”

Stevens’ complaint alleges Schuller voted on the issues against the majority of his constituents’ wishes and that Schuller feels he has the authority to override the public, a direct violation of his oath of office.

Schuller said the oath of office he took was to support the Constitution, which also gave us a republic.

“It’s working, that's what we’re supposed to be able to do as elected officials,” he said. “When the election comes about at the end of a term, constituents have the chance to vote you out… What does concern me is how easily a recall can come about, that apparently the reasoning for a recall can be anything the person wants it to be and we have to go through with it. I think it's an intimidation method that can be used and will possibly influence votes of our elected officials. That’s very concerning.”

