Pets blessed during annual ceremony

Gage County residents had a chance to watch their pets be blessed during a special weekend ceremony.

A blessing of animals was held on Sunday afternoon at Holy Cross Church. Pastor Kathee Forrest and Pastor Ardend Dorn of St. John’s Lutheran Church led the service.

“We usually do this around Oct. 4 in connection with the Feast of St Francis of Assisi," Forrest said. "He was the patron saint of ecology and animals. I recall the story of his life as being in tune and connected to all of God’s creation.

“In preparation for the blessing of the animals, we often think of pets who provide such love and companionship. In fact, that is the blessing that I give them. As I say their name, I continue, 'may God bless you as a companion with your humans on this journey of life.' I think of all the animals that surround us.”

Richard and Berlita Grell brought their dog, Sophie.

“Sophie is a 10-year-old Papipoo Berlita said. "We got her at the Humane Society several years ago. She had been relinquished by a family that was moving and couldn’t keep her. She’s a wonderful companion. I’ve had some health issues and Richard said she never leaves my side.

“We come every year to the animal blessing. I just think it’s neat. We get blessed when we go to communion. Why shouldn’t our animals receive a blessing. I think God puts animals into hands of a person who needs them and I think we should take good care of them.”

The Beatrice Humane Society brought three kittens, Betty, Dottie and Kit-Kat, to the animal blessing.

“Beatrice is such a caring community and because of that we are able to save so many animals lives,” said Brad Beam, Humane Society volunteer. “When we get invitations, we love to come out and talk to people about the different animals we have at the shelter that are looking for their forever homes,”

Beam said there were about 70 dogs and cats at the shelter that were adoptable at this time.