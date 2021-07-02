PHS to discontinue COVID-19 dashboard

Public Health Solutions announced plans this week to discontinue its COVID-19 online dashboard as case numbers remain in the single digits.

Gov. Ricketts ended Nebraska’s Coronavirus State of Emergency on June 30, ending most executive orders associated with the state of emergency.

As a result, DHHS has removed the statewide coronavirus dashboard on its website.

Public Health Solutions, which covers a five-county area in southeast Nebraska, announced it’s following the state’s lead and will remove the COVID-19 District Risk Dial and Data Dashboard from its website.

A chart with current COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates will still be updated and posted every Friday by 9 a.m. on its website.

Public Health Solutions reported this week there were three new cases in the district, all in Gage County. Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties reported no new cases. The positivity rate for Gage County was 15%, while across the district the average positivity rate was 5.26%.

Public Health Solutions will no longer issue a weekly press release, unless there’s a significant change in the risk level or if an isolated outbreak is identified within the district.

With coronavirus variants being identified across the state, the department urges everyone eligible to become vaccinated. A press release stated this is the best protection against becoming severely ill if exposed to COVID-19. To find a vaccination site, contact Public Health Solutions at 402-826-3880.