Picking up the pieces

Following a weekend of protests that evolved into riots in Lincoln over the weekend, volunteers made their way to the downtown area to help pick up the pieces.

Among those who decided to help on Sunday was a Beatrice business owner, who decided to lend a hand after hearing about the volunteer efforts through his church.

Bryan Seibel, who owns Anytime Fitness in Beatrice, said despite the destruction he observed it was inspiring to see a strong showing of people who helped the cleanup efforts.

“In spite of the high levels of tensions the previous night, it was very inspiring to see all the volunteers who came out,” Seibel said. “You look at what’s happening and the great divide in this country and think ‘how can we ever recover?’ When you see people come together the next morning, it’s inspiring. There were people walking around handing out bottles of water to volunteers, a hamburger stand, and it was a pretty neat show of community support.”

Lincoln Mall sustained damage to buildings along the street that runs between the County-City Building and the state Capitol by vandals on Saturday night and Sunday morning.