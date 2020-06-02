Picking up the pieces

Following a weekend of protests that evolved into riots in Lincoln over the weekend, volunteers made their way to the downtown area to help pick up the pieces.
Among those who decided to help on Sunday was a Beatrice business owner, who decided to lend a hand after hearing about the volunteer efforts through his church.
Bryan Seibel, who owns Anytime Fitness in Beatrice, said despite the destruction he observed it was inspiring to see a strong showing of people who helped the cleanup efforts.
“In spite of the high levels of tensions the previous night, it was very inspiring to see all the volunteers who came out,” Seibel said. “You look at what’s happening and the great divide in this country and think ‘how can we ever recover?’ When you see people come together the next morning, it’s inspiring. There were people walking around handing out bottles of water to volunteers, a hamburger stand, and it was a pretty neat show of community support.”
Lincoln Mall sustained damage to buildings along the street that runs between the County-City Building and the state Capitol by vandals on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
A second night of riots in Lincoln prompted city officials Sunday to issue a state of emergency, including an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and another curfew implemented on Monday.
Landmark Centre is a block east of the County-City Building, where the peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer turned into a destructive riot shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Saturday night's violence followed less than 24 hours after incidents on Saturday morning centered in the area of 27th and O streets.
Protests across the nation have been driven by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police were trying to put Floyd in a squad car Monday when he stiffened and fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic.
Derek Chauvin eventually pulled Floyd out of the car, and the handcuffed Floyd went to the ground face down. Officer J.K. Kueng held Floyd’s back and Officer Thomas Lane held his legs while Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s head and neck area, a complaint said.
An autopsy said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. It revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death.
After Floyd apparently stopped breathing, Lane again said he wanted to roll Floyd onto his side. Kueng checked for a pulse and said he could not find one, according to the complaint.
While Seibel condemned the destruction in Lincoln as part of the protests, he added that he supports the peaceful protests that have followed Floyd’s death
“The situation with George Floyd was an absolute travesty and so I really support the black community that believes their voice needs to be heard and need to peacefully protest,” Seibel said. “I love the aspect of being able to do that peacefully. My understanding is what took place in terms of the damage was what I would call unaffiliated bad actors who weren’t in it for the true cause and I think just trying to take advantage of the situation.
“It is sad because the damage that comes is from people who are not directly involved in anything that took place with George Floyd and I think the damage is really from people who are fringe elements who want to be angry and do not directly care about the movement.”
