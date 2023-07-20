The pickleball courts at Chautauqua Park in Beatrice are used every day, but especially on Wednesday mornings for the 50 and over ladder tournament.

Organizer Bruce Lang said he had spent some time in Arizona during this past winter.

“The place we were staying at had pickleball courts and ladder tournaments once a week specific to the skill level,” he said. “We’re a lot more open and have beginners to intermediate. We don’t use the national ranking system, but we play every morning at 8 a.m.”

Lang explained the ladder tournament.

“Just think of a ladder,” he said. “You are either going up the ladder of down. When people come to play at the ladder tournament they are given a rank based on the number of wins they’ve had. The top four players start on court one.”

There were enough players to play on four courts on that Wednesday. Usually there are 20 players on ladder tournament days and around 12 each morning.

Only people 50 years of age and over are allowed to be a part of the ladder tournament.

Lang further explained that they always play doubles and the first team to 11 wins on that court. They try to play at least eight games on tournament days. Each game lasts approximately 20 minutes.

“There are a lot of nuances with the scoring system. Like you can’t play with the same partner twice.”

He noted pickleball is physically challenging, but also a social event. Anyone is welcome to join the group.

Roger Aden and Lang are playing in the Cornhusker State Games on July 22 or 23 in Lincoln.

“We have new players all the time,” he said. “Almost every day we have someone new join us. It’s a blast.”

Kerri McGrury joined the group for the Wednesday morning ladder tournament.

“I played pickleball while I was on vacation and it was a lot of fun,” she said.

For more information check posts on Pickleball Beatrice NE on Facebook.