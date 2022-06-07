Pickleball paddles its way to Beatrice

From a distance, it sounds like clogs rhythmically tapping on a wooden floor.

As you get closer to a gym or court where pickleball is being played, you’ll see it resembles a kind of dance. The game, which features a court, net, paddle and ball, can be played in duos or singles.

Its rules and flow make it a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.

“A lot of former racquet sports players are picking up pickleball,” Anita Pollard, a local pickleball enthusiast said. “It has some unique twists to it, but it’s really easy to pick up.”

Pollard is one of the about 30 people who’ve developed an informal pickleball group in Beatrice. She said she got swept up in one of America’s fastest growing sports after playing racquetball. She liked the fact that it's so wide spread.

“You can go pretty much anywhere and find people who are playing pickleball,” she said. “It’s a very inclusive sport.”

Beatrice can count itself in the number of cities and towns creating pickleball courts in response to the sport’s popularity. The City is planning to resurface courts at Chautauqua Park to make six pickleball courts. The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA also now has specially painted lines for pickleball use.

Doris Walker, a member of the unofficial Beatrice pickleball group, said she and her husband, Dewey, picked up the sport while out of state, playing with fellow retirees.

“When you come up to pickleball courts, players are so inviting,” Walker said. “They invite you to join… The games are usually short and are a lot of fun.”

Pickleball isn’t a sport only for seniors senior, though.

“People of all ages can play pickleball,” Dewey Walker said. “It’s also very affordable… It brings a lot of different kinds of people together.”

Dewey said pickleball is a great way to get your heart racing without risking the wear and tear of other sports.

“It’s a good way to get exercise,” he said. “You seem to never injure your elbow playing pickleball… I used to play a lot of tennis, but ever since I started playing pickleball. I just haven’t wanted to. I love pickleball."

Several members of the group usually meet once a week to play. Pollard said the group is open to all, and they’re looking forward to playing at regulation courts.

Pollard said the project needs an additional $12,500, which she hopes will come in by the end of June. Gifts for the project should be payable to the City of Beatrice, 400 Ella St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0