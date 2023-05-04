A Pickrell man was cited by authorities after violating the statewide open burn ban this week.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department requested a deputy respond to a house on East Elm Road near South 54th Road for a violation of the statewide open burn ban.

A press release stated the deputy investigating the incident located a large burn pit and the person responsible, 58-year-old David Fujan of Pickrell, who did not have a burn permit from the Pickrell Fire Department.

The deputy issued a citation for violation of the statewide open burn ban/not having a burn permit to David Fujan.