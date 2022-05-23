Pickrell man flow to hospital after crash

A rural Pickrell man was flown to a Lincoln hospital after being ejected from a side-by-side utility vehicle in rural Gage County.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday Pickrell Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Rescue, and the Gage County Sheriff Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash at 2226 W. Pickrell Road.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated a witness told dispatchers that an SUV had struck a John Deer side-by-side in front of the residence.

The side-by-side was driven by 73-year-old Loren Huls, who lives at the residence. The SUV was a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Rebecca Hagemeier of Pickrell, and a child was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation at the scene indicated the Explorer and the side-by-side were both traveling eastbound on Pickrell Road. The side-by-side slowed down to turn into the driveway. Hagemeier did not observe a turn signal from the side-by-side, and attempted to pass on the left. At the same time, the side-by-side began to turn into the residence.

Hagemeier applied her brakes and swerved back into the eastbound lane, but the front driver’s side of her vehicle made contact with the rear end of the side-by-side. The press release stated Huls appeared to have been immediately ejected onto the roadway. After the collision Hagemeier lost control of her vehicle and entered the south ditch.

The witness provided aid to Huls, who was in the roadway and not moving.

Upon arrival a deputy immediately applied a Combat Action Tourniquet to Loren’s left arm to cease the bleeding. StarCare transported Huls to Bryan West in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. Hagemeier and the child passenger had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

