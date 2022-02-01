Pickrell Picnic group works to better community

PICKRELL -- The Pickrell Picnic group is a committee of the Pickrell Historical and Betterment Association. The group of volunteers work together to improve the community.

“We’re a small community and we try to do fun things to bring out our neighbors so they can get to know each other,” said Sheri Pieper, President. “COVID has made things a little more difficult, but not impossible.”

The group will host a pitch tournament in January and February at the Community Center with funds raised going to the renovation of the building.

“We’ve updated the park and have some handicap accessible picnic tables,” said Pieper.

The PHBA websites note the following accomplishments:

· Replacement of the old park shelter with a larger facility, complete with a kitchen serving area and restrooms.

· Refurbishment of older play equipment and installation of new play equipment.

· Installation of decorative lighting within the park.

· Replacement of older, diseased trees and shrubbery.

· Construction of a new Veterans Memorial, located in the southwest corner of the park.

“Sometimes we’ll try to help a family that has suffered a hardship in our community. In December, all the money raised at the Hillmark Christmas went to the Ideus family after Glenn and Tracy Hoffman-Ideus died from complications related to Covid,” said Pieper.

“The event was for families, with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony. We sold raffle tickets, had a beer and wine tasting, and decorated to make it look like something out of a Hallmark movie,” said Linsey Gronewold, event organizer. “We have a lot of great community volunteers and hope to do it again next year."

The annual Pickrell Picnic will be held June 11-12 , 2022. Although the event has changed, it has taken place for over 100 years.

“We’re just starting planning, but we try to do some different tournaments, bouncy houses for the kids, a car show, and a band on Saturday," Pieper said. "On Sunday we have a church service in the park and serve lunch.

“We’ve done Easter Egg hunts, hosted Goldenride which is a bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back in a weekend, and help with the annual tractor pull. It’s really about community,."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0