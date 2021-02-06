Pickrell Repair offers service at affordable price

A Pickrell business is aiming to offer good service for a fair price to those who need automotive repairs.
Tracy Bruner opened Pickrell Repair in May 2019 as a full service shop that can do nearly any vehicle work a customer requires.
“We do everything from oil changes to major engine swaps, transmissions, brakes, everything,” Bruner said. “We’ve even got a mobile service. With the whole COVID thing, we’ll come right out to you if you need something done. We’ll work right in your driveway or wherever we need to go.
“The only thing we don’t get into because we don’t have the equipment to do it is hybrids. Foreign, domestic, we’ll give it a shot. We’ve got the diagnostic equipment to do it.”
Doing repair work on the scene has helped the business, though as it has for many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things last year.
“It was going really well when we first started, then COVID hit and then it dropped,” Bruner said. “It was really quiet. With the economy and things people just weren’t spending money. It was tough and we’ve had a go of it. We’re getting through it, but it hasn’t been easy by any means.”
Bruner operates Pickrell repair along with one technician.
He previously worked for Diamond T truck stop, but left his position there when Pickrell Repair came up for sale.
“I’ve been a mechanic off and on for my entire life and I worked for Diamond T in their shop for 18 years,” he said. “I’d always wanted to own a shop and the opportunity presented itself. I’d always wanted to, but just never had the means to do it, I guess. I got a little older and more stable so I took a chance and bought it. I wanted to be my own boss, basically. It’s got it’s good days and bad days like everything else, but ultimately I enjoy it.”
Pickrell Repair is located at 401 Washington St. in Pickrell. Bruner both the location and community have been great for the business.
“This community is absolutely awesome as far as support,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of business from Beatrice as well. There’s plenty of vehicles to go around. You’ve just got to do good work and have reasonable prices, get the job done and be trustworthy.”
Bruner added he’s enjoyed his career, and mechanics has always been a passion of his.
“I enjoy being able to fix things,” he said. “It’s almost like being a doctor for automobiles. Being able to fix things that people either can’t or don’t want to do and having the facilities and equipment to do it fairly quickly. That’s what I enjoy. I always enjoyed tearing something apart and fixing it to make it like new or better again.”