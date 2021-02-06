Pickrell Repair offers service at affordable price

“I’ve been a mechanic off and on for my entire life and I worked for Diamond T in their shop for 18 years,” he said. “I’d always wanted to own a shop and the opportunity presented itself. I’d always wanted to, but just never had the means to do it, I guess. I got a little older and more stable so I took a chance and bought it. I wanted to be my own boss, basically. It’s got it’s good days and bad days like everything else, but ultimately I enjoy it.”

Pickrell Repair is located at 401 Washington St. in Pickrell. Bruner both the location and community have been great for the business.

“This community is absolutely awesome as far as support,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of business from Beatrice as well. There’s plenty of vehicles to go around. You’ve just got to do good work and have reasonable prices, get the job done and be trustworthy.”

Bruner added he’s enjoyed his career, and mechanics has always been a passion of his.

“I enjoy being able to fix things,” he said. “It’s almost like being a doctor for automobiles. Being able to fix things that people either can’t or don’t want to do and having the facilities and equipment to do it fairly quickly. That’s what I enjoy. I always enjoyed tearing something apart and fixing it to make it like new or better again.”

