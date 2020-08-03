Pickrell to host tractor pull

The Pickrell picnic has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but one event, the tractor pull, is planned to continue this Saturday with social distancing observed.

Area pullers can to compete to win or reclaim their titles as the best drivers with the fastest machines in the business.

Last year's winners include Craig Binder from Table Rock in Farm Stock NA 9000, Aaron Freese from Plymouth in Heavy/Duals, Garrett Freese from Plymouth in Hot Farm 11700, Brice Gravert from Central City in Antique 6500 and Farm Stock NA 11200, Jeff Gravert from Central City in and Antique 7500, Ted Gyhra from Pawnee City in Farm Stock 11500 Turbo and Farm Stock 13500 Turbo, Alex Ideus from Beatrice in Stock Diesel Trucks, Matt Kerses from Yutan in Stock Gas Trucks, Bryan Koliha from Clarkson in Hot Farm 10700, Dave Lawson from Faucett in 4x4 Limited Pro Trucks, Eric Rosenbloom from Ashland in Farm Stock NA 10200, Billie Ruwe from Blair in Super Field, Jason Siems from DeWitt in Modified Farm 12700, Jeremy Siems from DeWitt in Modified Farm 10800, Austin Smith from Pawnee City in Farm Stock 10000 Turbo, Nick Unvert in Mechanical Front-Wheel Drive and Brittany Urbanek from Clarkson in Farm Stock 15000 Turbo and Farm Stock 16500 Turbo.