The annual Pickrell Tractor Pull was held Saturday evening.

Organizer Garrett Freese said he was unsure how long the traditional pull has been taking place.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “The latest that we have tracked it back was 1978, but I know it was happening before that. We just want to keep the tradition going.”

Freese said there were a lot of volunteers that made the event possible.

“It takes a lot of people to make this all come together and we are super appreciative of all of the volunteers.”

Proceeds from the event are used to upgrade the facilities, give to the fire department and Clatonia Rescue Squad, and assist the community with projects.

With several divisions, there were approximately 50-60 tractors and trucks from northern Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. Approximately 800-1,000 people attended the event, which lasted late into the night.

Several of the same tractors will be competing in the Adams Tractor and Truck Pull on Saturday.