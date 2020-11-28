Pinecrest Tree Farm celebrates 25 years under current ownership

At a not-so-little farm off Highway 77 in Blue Springs, thousands of trees are waiting to become the Christmas centerpiece at local homes and businesses.
A large, inflatable Santa waves people into the tree-picking portion of Pinecrest Tree Farm. However, customers can also enter the nearby office building to shop for an array of wreaths, ornaments, greenery centerpieces and other decorations.
This year is Gary and Cherri Trumps’ 25th anniversary of owning the farm with their three children, and now their children’s’ families.
“Twenty-five years ago, we decided that we’re a farm family and we just wanted the kids to be busy on the farm,” Cherri Trump said.
Trump said the farm started offering pumpkins, gourds and other items in the fall, because her kids were already growing the crops for their 4-H displays.
Her children will further impact the family business when her youngest son, Craig, takes ownership of the farm next year.
Trump said the family buys decorations for the farm each January, starts setting up for the pumpkin patch in August and September, and starts making roughly 1,500 wreaths in November. She said after all these years mainly focusing on Christmas, her family is still joyful about the holiday.
“This is where Christmas is,” Trump said. “All of the kids usually work during the day, everybody works through Thanksgiving, we’re open on Thanksgiving, and then we close a week before Christmas. So I usually don’t get Christmas [decorating] done until a week before Christmas.”
Trump said in celebration of the 25-year milestone, and to help with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the farm has been remodeled and there’s an outdoor concession stand available with cider and spiced nuts. She said they also plan to hold do it yourself parties and a sip and shop event, which will be promoted on the Pinecrest Tree Farm Facebook page.
The farm is open every day from 9a.m. until dark.
Trump said the key to finding the perfect tree is to bring a group of people with you to pick one out.
“Every tree is perfect,” Trump said. “If the three year old goes to it and falls in love with it, then that’s the perfect tree. In our family, each year a different kid would have the choice of the tree so we wouldn’t have arguing. But it’s all about going out. It’s not about the tree, it’s the memories of going out on the tree farm and finding a tree, playing games and such like that. That’s what the tree farm is about.”
