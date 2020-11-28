Pinecrest Tree Farm celebrates 25 years under current ownership

At a not-so-little farm off Highway 77 in Blue Springs, thousands of trees are waiting to become the Christmas centerpiece at local homes and businesses.

A large, inflatable Santa waves people into the tree-picking portion of Pinecrest Tree Farm. However, customers can also enter the nearby office building to shop for an array of wreaths, ornaments, greenery centerpieces and other decorations.

This year is Gary and Cherri Trumps’ 25th anniversary of owning the farm with their three children, and now their children’s’ families.

“Twenty-five years ago, we decided that we’re a farm family and we just wanted the kids to be busy on the farm,” Cherri Trump said.

Trump said the farm started offering pumpkins, gourds and other items in the fall, because her kids were already growing the crops for their 4-H displays.

Her children will further impact the family business when her youngest son, Craig, takes ownership of the farm next year.

Trump said the family buys decorations for the farm each January, starts setting up for the pumpkin patch in August and September, and starts making roughly 1,500 wreaths in November. She said after all these years mainly focusing on Christmas, her family is still joyful about the holiday.