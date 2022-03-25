Pinnacle Bank announces leadership changes

Pinnacle Bank announced it has filed two leadership roles this year.

Ryan Trauernicht was promoted to the role of market president in Beatrice.

In his new role, Trauernicht will oversee leadership of retail banking, lending and business development in the Beatrice area. Trauernicht is stepping in for Stan Wirth, who is retiring after 46 years with Pinnacle Bank on April 1.

Trauernicht began his career with Pinnacle Bank in Lincoln as a credit analyst, where he also completed the Pinnacle Bank Management Trainee Program. He then moved to Aurora to be a loan officer for three years. For the past 10 years, Trauernicht has been a vice president with Pinnacle Bank in Beatrice, specializing in ag and commercial lending. He looks forward to continuing to provide lending as his role within the bank expands.

Trauernicht has a degree in business management from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

He is an active member of the Beatrice community, and is currently a board member for the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Kiwanis International and Beatrice YMCA Foundation. He also volunteers with the Gage County United Way and is a former board member.

Ryan and his wife, Katie, have three young children: Lila, Henry and Ada. He is originally from Sterling.

Pinnacle Bank also announced that Hank Sunderman will be vice president of the Beatrice lending team, assisting local commercial and ag businesses with their unique financing needs.

Sunderman began his career with Pinnacle Bank in 2017 as a loan officer in Lexington, where he also completed the Pinnacle Bank Management Trainee program. For the past two years, he has worked as a loan officer in Hastings.

Sunderman studied agricultural business and finance at Iowa State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

While in Hastings, Hank was involved with Hastings Young Professionals, Meals on Wheels and the Hastings Community Foundation. He is also a staunch supporter of FFA and 4-H. In his free time, Hank is an avid golfer and ISU athletics fan.

