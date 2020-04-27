Plane records yard signs in southeast Nebraska thanking essential workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Residents of several southeast Nebraska towns spent part of their Sunday afternoon equipped with posters, chalk drawings and other large signs to honor the health care workers, first responders and essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 1960 Cessna 182D, piloted by Collin Caneva and Craig Spilker, flew over a handful of towns to record the signs and waving spectators, which will be compiled in a video illustrating the community’s unity.

Caneva said the responses was surreal.

“It felt pretty awesome to see everybody unified and appreciative of those that are still going out and working, trying to keep some sort of normalcy through all of this,” Caneva said.

Caneva said he got the idea from his six year old daughter, who could see her chalk drawings when flying over their driveway. He and Spilker posted to Facebook to see what communities would participate, and ended up flying through Lincoln, Waverly, Hickman and other nearby towns such as Adams.

Residents of The Gold Crest Retirement Assisted Living Center in Adams participated, while adhering to social distancing suggestions in yards and lawn chairs.