Planning and Zoning members to get county email addresses

The public will be able to contact members of the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission via county email addresses after a decision by the County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

The board has previously discussed listing contact information for commission members online, boiling down to a debate if personal phone numbers and email addresses of volunteer board members should be made public.

On Wednesday, County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said Gage County email addresses will be set up for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission that will be listed on Gage County’s website.

“An email would be easiest for them and instead of using their personal email, a county email,” Tiemann said. “...Whether they use it or not, that would be up to them. I’d like to give them the option of putting their phone number on the website, as well. Some of them may want to.”

Tiemann previously said two commission members he talked to preferred email as a listed contact method, one member suggested a phone stipend for the members if their number is publicly listed, another member didn’t care either way and another he couldn’t get ahold of.

County Board member Eddie Dorn felt that personal contact information shouldn’t need to be listed for the board members.

“As far as I’m concerned on a volunteer board, if they don’t want it published I don’t think it should be published,” he said.

Gage County’s website currently does not list addresses, email addresses or phone numbers for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Gage County employs a zoning administrator, Lisa Wiegand, who can be contacted in the office at 402-223-1305. If callers are seeking to talk to a specific member of the commission, the current practice is that Wiegand passes the message on to the commission member and it’s up to them to call the person back.