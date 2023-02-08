Planning and Zoning officials in Gage County will discuss changes to a set of proposed solar regulations, as well as consider special use permits at upcoming meetings.

Gage County Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand discussed the upcoming discussions with the Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Wednesday.

“Next Wednesday, Gage County Zoning will be meeting to talk about solar regulations again after the review from the public comments made during the hearing process,” she said. I think we discussed at committee meetings that the commission took a look at adding another classification to that. And that deals with setbacks and the escrow account to help manage studies and so forth.”

The proposed regulations included three classes of solar energy generation. Class 1 is for small operations of up to 100 kilowatts. Those require administration approval rather than a special use permit, must be on a lot or parcel that’s at least three acres and there’s no setback requirement from participating dwellings. Participating properties are those where owners have solar panels or partnerships with energy companies to use their property, while nonparticipating properties and landowners are those with no agreements with people or companies that have solar panels.

Class 2 is classified as commercial solar generation, and requires a special use permit. It’s defined as generating 101 kilowatts to 2 megawatts, and requires a three-acre parcel site, setback of 75 feet from the center of the road, 75 feet from nonparticipating landowners, and no setback from participating dwellings. Class 2 also requires ⅛ mile setbacks from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¼ mile setbacks for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 3 commercial solar operations are those that generate more than 2 megawatts. These operations would require 20 acres, maintain the same 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with a 150 feet setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks increase to ¼ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ½ mile for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

The meeting featuring a discussion regarding solar regulations will be Feb. 15.

On March 2, another meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and includes public hearings for two special use permits. One is for a commercial greenhouse near 66th and East Hoyt roads, while the other is for a swine feeding operation proposed near 82nd and East Cedar roads.

In December, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a hearing where members of the public voiced their thoughts on the proposed set of regulations for commercial solar generation.

There are currently no regulations in place for commercial solar energy generation.

A total of 13 people spoke during the meeting, most expressing concerns about large solar energy operations.

While the regulations are a blanket document for future projects in Gage County, a large portion of the meeting regarded a proposed solar operation by Norris Public Power, which is partnering with Today’s Power Inc. (TPI) for solar generation in southeast Nebraska.

In June, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted to put an indefinite moratorium on special use permits for commercial solar energy until a set of regulations are in place.

The moratorium is to prevent any projects from starting before those regulations are in place.

When the Planning and Zoning Commission finalizes the regulations, it will pass the document on to the County Board of Supervisors for final consideration and approval.