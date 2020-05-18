Plans for county fair still in limbo

Congratulations to high school graduates! We hold you up in our thoughts, virtual hugs, smiles, as you work through the disappointments, loss of events and activities, separation from friends, and yes the teachers and school buildings you didn’t know you loved so much!
No one dreamed up this ending to your four years of high school, but maybe you’re stronger for it. Sorry our cheers won’t be heard by you as you cross the stage, shake hands with faculty, and receive your diploma.
Our pride can be no stronger for you, know that we support you in every way. Memories still bring smiles to our faces. Friendships were formed that will still last a lifetime.
Dr. Seuss sends you off with these thoughts, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. You are the one who’ll decide where to go. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting.”
Celebrate. Live life to the fullest. We wish you the best in college and/or your career. Continue to be persons of character. Give back to those who have invested in you. Make a difference.
Life Just Got Greener
Welcome to youth, families and volunteers in 2020 Gage County 4-H. It’s great to have you, new or continuing members, as you learn, make friends, learn grit and determination and pride in your projects and accomplishments. We’re fortunate to work with over 200 of the greatest families in Gage County. It’s exciting to see youth develop and grow, to become winners in life. We’re proud to be green - 365 days a year!
Virtual 4-H Speech Contest
Public speaking is one of the greatest life skills youth can learn about and compete in 4-H. We are hosting a virtual contest this year with video submission due May 23.
Record a speech or PSA using a phone, tablet, computer or video camera, raw with no editing, saved in MP3 or MP4 format. Go to the Gage County Extension/4-H website or see the May 4-H newsletter for entry sites. Ribbons and awards will be presented, sponsored by KWBE/KUTT Radio.
Be a Bug Boss Video Programs
Join Nicole Stoner on two live video programs about the 4-H insect collection, May 19 and May 21, 1:30 – 2:30 pm. Call 402-223-1384 for the registration site.
Livestock & Horse Identification
Selecting, training, grooming and showing livestock and horses is a combination of skills, grit, hard work, and that special bond between a child and their 4-H project. Seeing these kids present the best in themselves and their livestock and horses is an unforgettable experience each year. Youth are selecting project animals these days and working to perfect their skills.
4-H & FFA youth are reminded of the deadlines for I.D. sheets, June 1 for horse and June 15 for livestock; bring ID sheets to the Extension Office. Each 4-H and FFA youth exhibiting beef, sheep, swine, dairy, goats, poultry or rabbits at the Gage County Fair or Nebraska State Fair must complete YQCA training each year, on-line or in-person.
Deadline for YQCA compliance is June 15; we must have a copy of completion certificate at the Extension Office. Please call ahead to the Extension Office to pick up EID tags and 4-H county tags, 402-223-1384. Office is closed but staffed 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. We will assist with your pick-ups or leave in the after-hours drop box.
Summer 4-H Planning
As you may be aware, all in-person 4-H events are cancelled through June 15. We hope to offer the 4-H workshops later in June and early July with small class numbers.
Following CDC guidelines and social distancing, the Gage County Ag Society and Gage County Extension/4-H are working to create a county fair that youth exhibitors can show your livestock and enter static exhibits. Lots of questions that time and pandemic regulations will help us answer. Stay tuned. Stay positive. Stay safe. Stay well.
Quote of Note: “Success if the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty and persistence.” – Colin Powell
