Plans for county fair still in limbo

Congratulations to high school graduates! We hold you up in our thoughts, virtual hugs, smiles, as you work through the disappointments, loss of events and activities, separation from friends, and yes the teachers and school buildings you didn’t know you loved so much!

No one dreamed up this ending to your four years of high school, but maybe you’re stronger for it. Sorry our cheers won’t be heard by you as you cross the stage, shake hands with faculty, and receive your diploma.

Our pride can be no stronger for you, know that we support you in every way. Memories still bring smiles to our faces. Friendships were formed that will still last a lifetime.

Dr. Seuss sends you off with these thoughts, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. You are the one who’ll decide where to go. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting.”

Celebrate. Live life to the fullest. We wish you the best in college and/or your career. Continue to be persons of character. Give back to those who have invested in you. Make a difference.

