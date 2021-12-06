Plea agreement reached in murder case

A Beatrice man will be sentenced in February for a shooting last December that left a victim dead.

Brandon J. Long, 26, appeared in Gage County District Court Monday morning for a plea hearing after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

A five-day trial was set to start Monday morning before the agreement was reached.

Two of the four charges against Long were dropped as part of the agreement, second-degree murder, a class 1B felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony.

The remaining charges are terroristic threats, a class 3A felony, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a class 3 felony. Long entered no contest pleas to the charges in court.

Long faces no minimum prison time and a maximum of seven years prison when he’s sentenced on Feb. 3.

Long was arrested following the Dec. 30, 2020 shooting death of Alex Rader, also of Beatrice.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at around 11:45 p.m., where police found Rader had been shot in the torso one time with a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later.

The shooting occurred after Long heard someone outside his residence. Long's girlfriend and a 2 year old were inside the residence at the time.

