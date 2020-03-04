Pleas entered in distribution case

A Beatrice man arrested for drug offenses last November pleaded not guilty to three charges in Gage County District Court on Wednesday.

James L. Orton, 29, appeared in court and entered pleas to three charges, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, negligent child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The possession with intent to distribute charge is a class 2A felony.

A fourth charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was previously dismissed.

Orton was one of three people arrested last year after Beatrice police received a tip from a confidential informant regarding drug sales.

Police said an informant reported seeing methamphetamine and handguns in the residence that had three adults and multiple children inside.

No handguns were found during a search, though police did locate two large knives, in addition to multiple pipes, syringes and baggies that arrest documents state were in reach of children.

Child Protective Services were contacted, and four children were placed into protective custody.

Orton is due back in court on April 15 for a pretrial conference.

