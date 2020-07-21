Pleas entered in sexual assault case

A Beatrice man accused of sexual assault will be sentenced in September after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
William T. Kelley, 49, pleaded guilty in Gage County District Court to two charges of intentional child abuse, class 3A felonies.
The charges were reduced from first-degree sexual assault of a minor and third-degree sexual assault.
Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.
The assaults occurred in late 2007 and early 2008 and were investigated by law enforcement a decade ago.
According to an arrest warrant, the victim was interviewed, and described being sexually assaulted by Kelley on more than one occasion.
During a second interview, the victim told the investigator that she met Kelley when she was around 12 or 13 years old and was friends with his stepdaughter.
The victim said that in late 2007, Kelley and his stepdaughter picked her up from her residence and drove to Kelley's residence in rural Filley.
Kelley allegedly gave the victim alcohol and marijuana. The victim reported that she got sick and threw up. Kelley then allegedly began kissing the victim and sexually assaulted her.
The victim also described an incident previously investigated in 2008, where in January, Kelley rented a room at the Holiday Inn in Beatrice where the victim was also sexually assaulted.
A receipt showed that Kelley had rented a room at the hotel on Jan. 11, 2008. At the time of the assaults, Kelley was 36 years old and the victim was 14.
In June 2009, Kelley was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for two counts of child abuse, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of providing false information on a firearm application.
The charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement. One of the charges initially filed in the case was first-degree sexual assault.
Kelley’s wife, Ann Marie Kelley, went missing in April 2008 and was never found. William Kelley was a person of interest in the case, but was never charged.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.