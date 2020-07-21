Pleas entered in sexual assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man accused of sexual assault will be sentenced in September after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

William T. Kelley, 49, pleaded guilty in Gage County District Court to two charges of intentional child abuse, class 3A felonies.

The charges were reduced from first-degree sexual assault of a minor and third-degree sexual assault.

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

The assaults occurred in late 2007 and early 2008 and were investigated by law enforcement a decade ago.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was interviewed, and described being sexually assaulted by Kelley on more than one occasion.

During a second interview, the victim told the investigator that she met Kelley when she was around 12 or 13 years old and was friends with his stepdaughter.

The victim said that in late 2007, Kelley and his stepdaughter picked her up from her residence and drove to Kelley's residence in rural Filley.

Kelley allegedly gave the victim alcohol and marijuana. The victim reported that she got sick and threw up. Kelley then allegedly began kissing the victim and sexually assaulted her.