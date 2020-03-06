Pleases entered in Fairbury murder case

Two of five suspects in a Jefferson County murder case reached plea agreements in District Court this week.
Logan Evans, 21, was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the case. On Thursday, he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of attempt of a class 2A felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Also on Thursday, Caitlyn Grable, 21, entered a guilty plea to being an accessory to second-degree murder. Her sentencing is also scheduled for Sept. 3.
Cases are pending against the three remaining suspects in the case.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a human body. His case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Aug. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Trey D. Saathoff, 23, previously pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder and is scheduled for a jury trial beginning May 19.
Realidy A. Schram, 19, was initially charged with accessory to second-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of obstructing government operation and is scheduled for sentencing on May 7.
The victim of the July 1 shooting was identified as Marc C. Jarrell, 28, of Lincoln.
Schram, a transient originally from Fairbury, and Saathoff were allegedly there when the victim was shot.
Gilbert led authorities to the victim's body, which was found along a road southeast of Fairbury. The body was transported to Douglas County for an autopsy.
Investigators found spent shell casings in a portion of Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video surveillance of frantic movements between two cars and several people on July 1, according to an investigative report filed in court.
A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates, the court document said.