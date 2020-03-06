Pleases entered in Fairbury murder case

Two of five suspects in a Jefferson County murder case reached plea agreements in District Court this week.

Logan Evans, 21, was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the case. On Thursday, he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of attempt of a class 2A felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Also on Thursday, Caitlyn Grable, 21, entered a guilty plea to being an accessory to second-degree murder. Her sentencing is also scheduled for Sept. 3.

Cases are pending against the three remaining suspects in the case.

Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a human body. His case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Aug. 17.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trey D. Saathoff, 23, previously pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder and is scheduled for a jury trial beginning May 19.

Realidy A. Schram, 19, was initially charged with accessory to second-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of obstructing government operation and is scheduled for sentencing on May 7.