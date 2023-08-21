Plymouth celebrated the community throughout the past weekend with a variety of different types of activities for all ages.

Plymouth Improvement Association President Claire Wollenburg said Plymouth Days is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“Years ago the town did a chicken barbeque for the fire department with live entertainment,” she said. “But we wanted to do more to celebrate. It really morphed into a full weekend of activities to bring the community together.”

The event is usually held the third weekend in August.

Wollenburg said in the past the parade and the Saturday events had competed for space. They decided to move the parade to Friday evening which worked well with approximately 45 entries and a good turnout of spectators lining Main Street to watch.

Later in the evening PIA offered a movie, “DC league of Super Pets," at the ball diamond.

“That’s the first time we did an event like that,” she said. “It was really well attended, and the weather was nice on Friday evening.”

A quilt show was offered on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday the temperatures warmed up, but events were still well attended.

The 11th Annual Fun Run was offered at 7 a.m. that supported the Tri County Farm to Fork program. Wollenburg said she had heard that the run was successful in providing around $10,000 in to assist with funding of the program.

Youth enjoyed bounce houses and water slides throughout the day.

In late afternoon a golf cart and ATV road rally was offered with around 30 entries.

Wollenburg said the PIA was always looking for volunteers and people to get involved with improvements in the community.

“There are a lot of people helping with different aspects in the community and they are just stretched thin,” she said. “In a small community, people have to choose what to be involved in.”

The group meets once a month and holds activities throughout the year. More information can be found on the Plymouth Improvement Association Facebook page.