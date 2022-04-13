Plymouth Improvement Association works to improve community

PLYMOUTH -- A group of concerned citizens are working to make their community in Jefferson County a better place.

The Plymouth Improvement Association was founded approximately 20 years ago by members of the community to bring together people invested in maintaining and growing their small town.

“I grew up in Plymouth and moved away for a short time," said Claire Wollenburg-Bartels, Secretary of the PIA. "I got involved when I moved home because I want to see the community to grow and thrive. I remember all of the great things from my childhood and I think the PIA had a part in that,"

The PIA sponsors at least one event a month throughout the year. Some of the annual events include the Plymouth Consignment Sale, the Easter Egg Hunt, Community Clean-up, the Plymouth Flower and Art Show. In August the Fun Day which includes the car show, a quilt show and the Fireman’s Chicken BBQ. A trunk-or-treat is held on main street in October.

“One of the events that I’m most excited about is the Summer Kick Off on June 18," Wollenburg-Bartels. said. "We are holding a barbecue competition and Bart’s Bar and Grill will do the alcohol sales. Jordan Schoch is a country music singer that will be providing entertainment and I think he will bring in a younger crowd.

“We added a snow cone machine to the concession stand at the ball diamond. I’m kind of excited about that, but that is just the little kid in me.”

The PIA also does different beautification projects like the lamp posts that are in the downtown area and are considering banners.

The Plymouth News Express is a monthly newsletter that highlights events, the library, church activities and photos. Most of their subscriptions come from people who have moved out of the area, but want to stay connected. Sandra Brandt is the Editor of the newsletter. Brandtfarms@windstream.net should be contacted for more information.

“We’re always looking for new members with good ideas and time to help with activities,” Wollenburg-Bartels said.

The PIA meets every third Thursday of the month. Officers rotate and there are several committees to share the workload. Currently Lacey Sheldon serves as President and Karen Bergmeier is the Treasurer.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0