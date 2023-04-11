PLYMOUTH -- Dave Rosenbaum grew up in Albion, but Plymouth has become his home.

Currently working at the Plymouth Library and serving on the Village Board, he said he is surrounded by his “kids,” meaning his prior students.

Rosenbaum said he spent a lot of hours helping on the family ranch when he wasn’t playing ball as a kid.

“I lived in town, but the ranch was about 12 miles away,” he said. “I was out helping at the ranch anytime I wasn’t playing ball.”

He graduated in the early 1970s and went to Crete to play football at Doane. He played as a quarterback for the college team from 1973-1977.

While at Doane he completed the teaching program.

“My dad was a pilot in World War II and so I became interested in history,” he said. “He flew 28 missions, and I loved hearing the stories. That had a huge impact on my life.”

Rosenbaum started teaching at Tri County in 1980. He also helped coach football, wrestling and track early in his career. He organized 27 student tours and six adult groups to Washington, D.C. throughout his 27 years of teaching.

“When my two girls were in school, they went on a few of the tours with me and so when it was time for them to look at colleges, they both chose a school in Washington, D.C. and continue to live in that area,” he said. “I think those choices had a lot to do with those trips.”

His wife, Sandy, had taken a job in Bethesda, M.D. In August 2007 he moved and started a job with the National Archives. He believes it was his experience as a teacher that led to that position. He had also taught a class for Doane in teaching methods which was attractive to his supervisor.

“It was an education position, and I was really worried about the requirement of video conferencing,” he said. “At that time, I hadn’t done any of that.”

After six years he decided to return to his home in Plymouth.

“I taught at Norris for a year,” he said. “Then I worked as a media specialist at the Beatrice High School for seven years before taking a job as the librarian in Plymouth.

“I don’t feel like I’m a librarian. I’m an educator surrounded by books.”

Rosenbaum said the library was not usually busy, but he had regular readers that came in often.

Story Time for young children is held every last Wednesday of the month. Approximately 12-15 children participate. Each month has a theme and an activity that goes with the book that is read aloud. Community members and high school students volunteer as readers. In March the children planted seeds in soil. They also have a snack.

“That’s been great fun,” he said. “I’m Mr. Dave to those kids.”

He noted that many of his previous students still refer to him as “Mr. Rosenbaum” when they see him in the community.

There are several events at the library during the coming weeks.

On Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Nebraska Passport Program Coordinator Madison Johnson will give a presentation on the 2023 Passport program. The presentation will be held at the Plymouth Community Center with a free will donation for the Plymouth Library.

Johnson is a native of Fairbury, Nebraska.

The Plymouth Library is hosting an open house on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be new books on display and available for check out. In addition, there will also be an opportunity to sign up for the Summer Reading Program “All Together Now.” The program runs from May 24 to July 21 with special programs, prizes and treats throughout the summer.