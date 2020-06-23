Plymouth medical clinic reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JCH&L Plymouth Clinic is reopening after being closed because of caution for COVID-19. The clinic will reopen on Tuesday, June 23. It will resume its previous hours: Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We thank everyone for their patience,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “We feel the timing is appropriate to reopen our Plymouth location.”

All patients will be screened and asked to mask. We ask that no more than one person accompany a patient to an appointment (for example, one parent or child.)

When scheduling an appointment, please let the scheduler know if you have any respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms.

Appointments are available by calling 402-729-6888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0