Plymouth medical clinic reopens

JCH&L Plymouth Clinic is reopening after being closed because of caution for COVID-19. The clinic will reopen on Tuesday, June 23. It will resume its previous hours: Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We thank everyone for their patience,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “We feel the timing is appropriate to reopen our Plymouth location.”
All patients will be screened and asked to mask. We ask that no more than one person accompany a patient to an appointment (for example, one parent or child.)
When scheduling an appointment, please let the scheduler know if you have any respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms.
Appointments are available by calling 402-729-6888.
