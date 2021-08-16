Saturday will feature a variety of events in Plymouth during the community's annual celebration.

Plymouth Days 2021 will be held Saturday, kicking off with the ninth annual Plymouth fun run. Registration starts at 6:15 a.m. and the event begins at 7 a.m. at the community center. A Breakfast will also be served at the center starting at 7:30 a.m. for a free will donation.

A car and tractor show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and judging will be at noon.

A fireman’s barbecue will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and again for dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. delivery, pick up and dine in are all available at the community center.

Evening festivities include a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a money dig at 6:45 p.m. and a Little Tuggers Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

