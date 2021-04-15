Police arrest man for assaulting officer

Beatrice police arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple people, including the arresting officer on Wednesday.

Police responded after they received a report that 20-year-old Steven King had assaulted someone.

The victim told police that King punched him in the face four times. While officers were searching the area for King, a second victim flagged down a deputy in the area to report she had also been assaulted by King and two other girls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arrest documents state the victim told police King grabbed the victim by the throat and threw her on the ground while the other two girls, who are juveniles, attacked her.

The officer observed welts, bruising, knots and abrasions on the female victim, and she also stated her ribs hurt. During the investigation a witness stated that King threatened the female victim, saying he was going to get a gun and kill the victim and her family.

King was placed under arrest and when the officer tried to take his cell phone, King allegedly threw the phone at the officer. When the officer shut the patrol car door King kicked it back open, causing the door to hit the officer in the leg. After the door was shut King hit his head against the window, breaking it.

King was placed under arrest for terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, two counts third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0