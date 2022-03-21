Police arrest man for drug possession

Area authorities arrested a man for drug possession after learning a vehicle was transporting methamphetamine.

Beatrice police were assisting the Gage County Sheriff’s Office with reports of a silver Jeep from Nemaha County that was believed to be carrying methamphetamine and entering Beatrice.

Authorities spotted the Jeep turning northbound onto Sixth Street, and during a lane change the vehicle was seen entering the east lane before activating a turn signal.

The Jeep parked at the Traveler’s Lodge, and arrest documents state the officer parked next to the Jeep without activating the emergency light or blocking the Jeep from leaving.

A man and woman were inside the Jeep, and a male passenger later identified as 52-year-old Mark E. McPherson, had an active arrest warrant out of Nemaha County.

He was arrested on the warrant, and during a search police found a plastic baggie with approximately 1.1 grams of a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition to the warrant, McPherson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0