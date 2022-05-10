 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Police arrest man for drug violation after traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop early Tuesday.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday a Beatrice Police officer was traveling westbound in the 100 block of Court Street when he noticed a pickup that was crossing the lane lines while driving.

Arrest documents state the truck did this multiple times and nearly hit a curb. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and 55-year-old Robert Hermsmeier was identified as the driver.

He allegedly admitted to the traffic violations, and appeared nervous.

Hermsmeier was issued a warning for failing to maintain his lane, and gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.

Inside, police found a soda can that contained a small baggie of a white crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hermsmeier was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Hermsmeier

Robert Hermsmeier
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian ambassador drenched in red by anti-war protestors in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News