Police arrest man for drug violation after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop early Tuesday.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday a Beatrice Police officer was traveling westbound in the 100 block of Court Street when he noticed a pickup that was crossing the lane lines while driving.

Arrest documents state the truck did this multiple times and nearly hit a curb. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and 55-year-old Robert Hermsmeier was identified as the driver.

He allegedly admitted to the traffic violations, and appeared nervous.

Hermsmeier was issued a warning for failing to maintain his lane, and gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.

Inside, police found a soda can that contained a small baggie of a white crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hermsmeier was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0