A man was arrested for his fifth shoplifting offense after allegedly taking items from a Beatrice business.

On Sunday, Beatrice police were dispatched to Grateful Green at 1801 N. Sixth St. for reports that a man had stolen items from the store and left.

Arrest documents state police spotted a man matching the description, and when the man saw police he ran into a ditch, where he tripped and fell.

Police detained him and identified the suspect as 40-year-old Christopher A. Haynes.

Documents state surveillance footage showed Haynes taking items from a counter when the employee turned around. Two of the vape pens taken were recovered in the grass outside the store and the empty box of another was found in the area where Haynes was detained.

Documents state Haynes has four previous arrests for shoplifting, and also had active warrants at the time of the arrest.