Police arrest man for making threats with machete

A Beatrice man was arrested by police after allegedly making threats with a machete.

On Friday police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 11th Street for reports that a man with a machete was threatening to kill people.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Luke A. Vater, of Beatrice, who was inside the apartment.

Vater was detained and police asked where the machete was at, and Vater said it was either under his bed or in the closet.

The machete was located under the bed and Vater admitted to carrying it around, but denied threatening anyone.

Arrest documents state a victim told police that Vater was waving the machete around unsheathed. A 10-year-old was in the residence at the time of the incident.

Vater was arrested for use of a weapon to commit a felony, third-degree domestic assault, terrorisitc threats and child abuse.

