Police car destroyed following pursuit

A police chase ended with one arrest and two vehicles destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Court Street near 13th Street.
According to the police report, the officer recognized the vehicle from prior contacts and that the owner of said vehicle had a suspended license. As the officer pulled behind the vehicle the driver accelerated and pulled into the alley between Court and Market Streets on 16th Street.
The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated pursuit, but the driver did not stop.
Instead, the vehicle turned on eastbound Highway 136 and accelerated. The police report states that the vehicle traveled at speeds of 80 miles per hour on gravel and up to 110 miles per hour on pavement while also running through stop signs and showing willful disregard for the safety of other persons on the roadway.
Near the intersection of Locust and S. 190th Road, the officer identified the driver of the vehicle as Drew Hausman. The report says the officer cornered Hausman in a grass field near S. 162 and Linden Roads where he was taken into custody for use of a vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, driving while revoked and willful reckless driving.
While handcuffing Hausman a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy also responding to the pursuit noticed smoke coming from underneath the Beatrice officer’s patrol car.
Deputies attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers, but due to ammunition being stored inside the patrol vehicle they ultimately cleared the area and waited for fire personnel. By the time fire personnel arrived both the patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.
Both vehicles were a total loss. The vehicle Hausman was driving, which was owned by a third party, was valued at $750 while the patrol car and equipment is valued at approximately $60,000.
Hausman was taken to the Gage County Detention Center.
