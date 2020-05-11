Police car destroyed following pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police chase ended with one arrest and two vehicles destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Court Street near 13th Street.

According to the police report, the officer recognized the vehicle from prior contacts and that the owner of said vehicle had a suspended license. As the officer pulled behind the vehicle the driver accelerated and pulled into the alley between Court and Market Streets on 16th Street.

The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated pursuit, but the driver did not stop.

Instead, the vehicle turned on eastbound Highway 136 and accelerated. The police report states that the vehicle traveled at speeds of 80 miles per hour on gravel and up to 110 miles per hour on pavement while also running through stop signs and showing willful disregard for the safety of other persons on the roadway.

Near the intersection of Locust and S. 190th Road, the officer identified the driver of the vehicle as Drew Hausman. The report says the officer cornered Hausman in a grass field near S. 162 and Linden Roads where he was taken into custody for use of a vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, driving while revoked and willful reckless driving.