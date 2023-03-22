Beatrice Chief of Police John Hickman presented his 2022 annual report to the City Council on Monday evening.

Hickman said the report was an overview of the Beatrice Police Department.

“I am privileged to work with wonderful people that are passionate about their job,” he said.

Hickman said the biggest challenge is recruitment as it has been nationwide.

“In the past nine months, we’ve interviewed two people and neither of them were hirable,” he said. “There’s not a big pool of candidates and everyone is fighting for the same recruits.”

Capt. Dan Moss oversees the four shifts of patrol officers. Currently 16 officers work 12 hour rotating shifts.

During 2022 they responded to 11,500 Calls for Service. This included 2,406 traffic stops, 368 accidents, 83 driving under the influence, 397 disturbance/assaults and 95 drug violations.

Lt. Jay Murphy supervises investigations which includes crimes against children, narcotics, vulnerable adults, internal affairs and background checks. A juvenile service officer and two school resource officers with Beatrice Public Schools are also under this department.

“The school resource officers have great relationships with the students,” said Hickman. “I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback from the schools.”

Hickman explained that the juvenile service officer works with the Child Advocacy Center which is a lengthy process.

The special programs include K9, drone services, special response team, negotiators, crime scene team, bike patrol and the range.

The Southeast 911 Communications Department has 10 full time positions and two part time positions. Carla Zarybnicky serves as the director.

Communications dispatches for 27 departments with 23 of those in Gage County. Crete Police Department, Crete Fire and Rescue and the Richardson County Sheriff are also served. In 2022 there were 7,502 911 calls received. Incoming and outgoing administrative calls totaled 98,929 with 38,717 calls for service made.

The two full-time victim assistance advocates are available 24/7 throughout Gage County. The program is funded by the Victims of Crime Act grant with a match from the City of Beatrice and Gage County. During 2022 there were 782 new victims served. They provided assistance in 445 protection orders.

The overall department participates in community policing with Special Olympics, Lunch with a Cop, Fishing with a Cop, holiday events, Stuff the Cruiser, Free Ride Home Program, Citizen’s Academy and Speaking or Educational Programs.

“There are a lot of benefits to community policing and Beatrice has seen that first hand,” he said. “Where a lot of cities were burning and writhing, Beatrice was not. That has to do with the relationships that have been built in the community.”

Mayor Bob Morgan said Beatrice was fortunate to have a progressive police department.

“There are not very many communities of 12,000 people that have a communications center and special programs like Beatrice,” he said. “We appreciate your service.”