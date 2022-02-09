Police chief shares final annual report before retirement

Beatrice Chief of Police Bruce Lang delivered his final BPD annual report before his retirement during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Since the 1992 annual report, Lang has spoken to the City Council every year.

This year’s report didn’t bring to light any new, significant trends in crime or policing. Lang said numbers have been down due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.

“When you read through this report you will see that arrests are down from where they were a few years ago, our call load is also slightly down from past years,” Lang wrote in the report. “I don’t have much concern with these numbers, as my experience has been that these numbers will increase over time. A measure of our effectiveness can be seen in the general feel of our community. Do citizens feel safe moving about town both during the day and at night? I think the answer to this is yes.”

Across the SE911 dispatch range, there were 33,279 total calls for service. BPD fielded 10,108 in 2021, a slight decrease from 10,110 in 2020 and 10,801 in 2019.

Lang said the department struggled to fend off a persistent staffing shortage in 2021.

“At one point, we were five short, which is the most we’ve ever been short since I’ve been here,” he said. “We are currently filled. We have all those spots filled, but the difference between having them and when they’re actually available to work is a long time.”

Two of the hired officers are in the academy, and the other three are doing in-house training. He said various factors, including today’s political climate, have discouraged people from pursuing a career in police work.

“We used to test anywhere from 40 to 50 people for one opening 10 or 15 years ago,” he said. “Now, we’re lucky if we get four or five.”

Looking back, Lang said Beatrice of 2021 closely resembles the Beatrice of 1993, his first full year as chief, in terms of crime.

“One of the interesting things that I found was that there wasn’t a lot of change,” he said. “Some numbers were a little higher; some were a little lower… Beatrice has stayed relatively the same size, and we have the same number of police officers that we had in 1993 with the exception of our school resource officers. So the community is not unlike what it was.”

Lang said the biggest changes have come through technology, increasing the efficiency of police work day-to-day.

As he gets closer to retirement, Lang said giving the 2021 report was bitter-sweet.

“Well as each day goes by and it gets closer to the end, it feels different,” he said. “This has been my baby for a long time. The annual report is always just kind of a reflection of how that year went, so how your baby did that last year. So from that perspective, it’s a little sad, yeah.”

Lang will retire in June.

